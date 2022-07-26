Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to jointly contest 2023 polls

July 26, 2022 10:33:58 pm
Allies Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP Tuesday announced that the two parties would jointly contest the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election.
In a joint statement released Tuesday evening, the two parties said that the NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 in the 60-member House.
The alliance was formed ahead of the 2018 election, when BJP broke away from the alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF) and joined Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s newly-formed NDPP. “The alliance has provided Nagaland with a stable government and carried out all-round accelerated development” the statement said.
It added that the government had played the role of an “active facilitator” in the Naga peace process. “Under the visionary leadership of @PMOIndiacShri @narendramodi & Shri @AmitShah our alliance is further strengthened,” Rio tweeted, after the announcement. He had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The statement added that there would be no “friendly” contest in any of the seats. “A Core Committee of NDPP and BJP members will formulate the election strategy and at an appropriate time it will decide which seat each party will contest, respectively,” the statement said.
