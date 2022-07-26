scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to jointly contest 2023 polls

In a joint statement released Tuesday evening, the two parties said that the NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 in the 60-member House.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati |
July 26, 2022 10:33:58 pm
Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio | File

Allies Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP Tuesday announced that the two parties would jointly contest the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election.

In a joint statement released Tuesday evening, the two parties said that the NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 in the 60-member House.

The alliance was formed ahead of the 2018 election, when BJP broke away from the alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF) and joined Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s newly-formed NDPP. “The alliance has provided Nagaland with a stable government and carried out all-round accelerated development” the statement said.

It added that the government had played the role of an “active facilitator” in the Naga peace process. “Under the visionary leadership of @PMOIndiacShri @narendramodi & Shri @AmitShah our alliance is further strengthened,” Rio tweeted, after the announcement. He had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The statement added that there would be no “friendly” contest in any of the seats. “A Core Committee of NDPP and BJP members will formulate the election strategy and at an appropriate time it will decide which seat each party will contest, respectively,” the statement said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement