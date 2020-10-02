Nagaland launches livelihood generation scheme for returning migrant workers

(Representative photo) Naga women wearing masks walk in a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

With an aim to provide livelihoods to returning native migrant workers in the state, the Nagaland government started a livelihood generation scheme this week for those who have returned back to the state amid the pandemic, focusing on re-skilling them and giving them with grants for starting entrepreneurial ventures.

“This is a part of the government’s plan to restore the state economy. The industries and commerce department’s goal is rehabilitating these workers, reinstating them whenever needed and providing seed money to those who have great ideas as per our funds,” Kekhrievor Kevichusa, Commissioner & Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Nagaland told The Indian Express.

The initiative is funded by the NEC (North Eastern Council), which is a nodal agency for the economic and social development of the Northeastern region. The NEC has provided the state government with an initial fund of Rs 2.4 crore to start with.

“The main objective of this project for ‘indigenous’ returned migrant workers of Nagaland is to target the issue of unemployment and displacement caused by the pandemic thereby creating opportunities for those interested returnees to set up their enterprise for livelihood generation,” Kevichusa said.

To be eligible for the scheme, the returnee should have reached Nagaland from May 22 to August 6. Kevichusa said that till now 16,000-odd returnee workers have registered.

“We will weed out anyone who does not fit the eligibility criteria. We will be helping the candidates develop their skills in 20-odd sectors which is important in Nagaland. Then, finally, we will provide seed money to say 100-odd individuals or more as per our funds. The upper limit of our grants will be Rs 2 lakh,” Kevichusa added.

The sectors include micro-services, including delivery courier, film production and related, computer repair, food processing; and manufacturing, covering, amongst others, furnishing, with wood and bamboo.

