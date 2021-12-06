Nagaland killing: Move beyond rhetoric, ensure fair probe to fix accountability, says Opposition to Centre

The Opposition on Sunday hit out at the central government after 14 civilians and a soldier were killed in a botched Army operation in Nagaland’s Mon district near the India-Myanmar border. It asked the government to ensure “an honest and open” probe into the incident to bring out the truth and ensure accountability.

With Parliament in session, the Opposition asked the government to make a statement in the House on what went wrong.

“This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Home Minister Amit Shah “can’t get away by just expressing anguish”.

“Under Modi Government’s rule, the North-East has witnessed an increase in turmoil. Government must ensure the victims get justice,” he said.

Calling for an honest and open inquiry, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said the government must make a statement in Parliament.

“It is most tragic and deeply regrettable. It should have never happened. It is unacceptable in a rule governed democracy. With much difficulty we have had peace restored in the region. I hope the high-level probe as assured by the Army brings the truth out and ensures accountability,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the government must “ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice”.

Strongly condemning the cold blooded killing of 13 civilians, the CPI(M) demanded compensation and justice for the victims.

The CPI said Home Minister Amit Shah owes an answer to the nation.

“It is very painful to see that our civilians are being killed. One security personnel was also killed. What is the intelligence agencies doing? What was the intelligence input? Nobody knows. The Home Minister doesn’t speak on such issues. And Home Minister Amit Shah makes tall claims about security,” CPI general secretary D Raja said. “Even in Jammu and Kashmir we saw civilians being killed in encounters. In Nagaland now civilians are killed. What is happening to our security assessment… what are the security forces doing to protect the lives of our civilians. The Home Minister owes an answer to the nation.” While arguing that the incident was highly condemnable, senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha told The Indian Express, “We cannot ignore the fact that things are really not in good shape in the Northeastern part of our country.”

“I urge the government both at Centre and the state to move beyond rhetoric and make sure that the accountability is fixed soon,” he said.