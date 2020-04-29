Nagaland imposes ‘Covid-19 cess’ on petrol, diesel

Earlier this month, when global crude oil prices hit a record low, both the Assam and Meghalaya governments announced an increase in the taxes on petrol and diesel. Earlier this month, when global crude oil prices hit a record low, both the Assam and Meghalaya governments announced an increase in the taxes on petrol and diesel.

From midnight April 28, Nagaland is charging a ‘Covid-19 Cess’ on diesel, petrol and other motor spirits, in addition to the existing rate of tax and cess.

As per a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary and Finance commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, the government will charge a cess of Rs 5 of per litre on diesel and Rs 6 on petrol and motor spirits from Wednesday.

“In exercise of power conferred by subsection 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (sales of petroleum and petroleum products including motor spirit and lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended) the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that in addition to existing rate of tax and cess, the COVID-19 cess shall be levied,” the notification read.

Last month, the Union government had announced a Rs 3 per litre hike in excise duties on both diesel and petrol in an attempt to mop up more revenues. A government notification said that the special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 10 per litre and to Rs 4 per litre for diesel. Road cess on both petrol and diesel was increased by Re 1 per litre to Rs 10 per litre, the notification added.

Globally, oil prices are falling with demand low and storage capacity stressed. On Tuesday, oil prices slumped again amid concerns about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide and fears that fuel demand may recover only slowly, once countries ease curbs imposed on economic and social activity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

