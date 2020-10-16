Nagaland govt talks to social, religious groups over Naga issue

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file)

The Nagaland government on Thursday held a consultative meeting in Kohima with several social organisations, church organisations, civil society groups and political parties to discuss the Naga political issue and the ongoing negotiations and peace talks between the government of India and Naga outfits.

The resolution passed after the meeting appealed to the negotiating groups “to come together under a spirit of oneness, mutual trust and understanding with sincerity and commitment towards achieving one solution for one people as early as possible”. Several political parties, including the opposition Naga People’s Front, the Congress and Janata Dal (United), stayed away from the meeting.

