Nagaland announces full lockdown from May 14 due to Covid second wave

Following a rise in Covid-19 cases, the government of Nagaland Tuesday announced a full lockdown for a week starting May 14. The decision was announced after the state’s High Powered Committee on Covid-19 met on Tuesday morning. As per a statement, signed by Neiba Kronu and Mmhonlumo Kikon, government spokesperson on Covid, the lockdown will start from 6 pm on May 14 and continue till May 21.

The government had earlier announced stricter restrictions (but not a complete lockdown) from April 30 including closure of all education institutions, cinema halls and auditoriums, among others, as well as a curb on public gatherings. These will continue till the new lockdown starts, the statement said.

The decision comes in view of the recent surge in cases, especially in Kohima and Dimapur, with the latter reporting the highest number of active cases 1,633 (as of May 7). Currently, the state has 2,884 active cases — on Monday, 133 positive cases were reported. At least 10 people died, taking the toll to 150.

While the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the new lockdown is yet to be released, the statement said essential services, including agriculture and construction activities, will be exempted. “Government departments will continue to function with a crore team formed by the Heads of department,” it said.

The government said the lockdown would be used to pursue “aggressive testing” using the full capacity of the testing laboratories. On Monday, the opposition Naga People’s Front had criticised the state government on its handling of the Covid situation and had said that full lockdown was the only way ahead.