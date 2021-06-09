Nagaland extends lockdown till June 18 while allowing additional relaxations

Shops and business establishments which have been given permission can stay open from 6 am to 2 pm. However, the District Task Force will take a final call on the timings. (AP photo)

Nagaland on Wednesday extended the complete lockdown in the state till June 18 while allowing some additional relaxations in certain activities.

Chief Secretary J Alam in a statement said, “The situation in the state has been reviewed and it is observed that there is a declining trend in the number of daily Covid-19 positive cases. Further, the spread of Covid-19 cases in rural and peri-urban areas are being continuously monitored. However, the number of positive cases in the state is still a matter of concern.”

While regular religious services and gatherings will continue to remain suspended, the fresh order permits prayer meetings with not more than 20 people.

Shops and business establishments which have been given permission can stay open from 6 am to 2 pm. However, the District Task Force (DTF) will take a final call on the timings.

Administrative offices of schools and colleges can function only with the core group of officers and staff. They will be permitted to attend to urgent and essential matters with permission from DTF.

Light vehicles, including taxis and auto-rickshaws, have been allowed to ply on an odd-even basis provided their drivers get negative Covid test results before resumption of services. However, the order stated that bus services and operation of two-wheelers will remain suspended.

Nagaland recorded 186 fresh cases and three deaths on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative number of cases rose to 23,237 and death toll is now at 421. The state has a total of 3,893 active cases and has so far recorded 18,261 patient recoveries.