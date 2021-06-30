Nagaland extends lockdown for 10 days, some curbs relaxed

The Nagaland government has extended the lockdown in the state for 10 more days — till July 10 — while allowing some relaxations.

An official statement said the decision was taken during the review meeting of the High Powered Committee on Covid-19 held on June 28.

As per the new relaxation order, shops and business establishments dealing with all kind of goods are permitted to open from 6 am to 2 pm. Every shop, besides keeping hand sanitisers for visitors and taking Covid-appropriate measures, is to prominently display the vaccination status of all the persons present running the shop.

Barbers shops and saloons, among others, where close physical interaction cannot be avoided, shall be allowed to open after ensuring vaccination of the persons/attendants running them by the respective District Task Forces.

All government offices in the state will open with 50 per cent attendance, subject to adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior at all times. Private offices in the state may also function with up to 50 per cent attendance, subject to the same rules.

The period of ban on the movement of persons/vehicles except those permitted has been reduced to 7 pm to 4 am against the earlier schedule of 4 pm to 5 am.

Mass public transportation and inter-district movement of people for non-essential services will remain suspended.

Weddings, funerals, sports training, opening of religious places/places of worship are allowed with not more than 50 persons, while taking all Covid precautions.