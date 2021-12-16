Thousands take to streets in Eastern Nagaland seeking justice for Oting victims

Thousands hit the streets in Eastern Nagaland districts on Thursday seeking justice for 14 civilians killed in an ambush by the Indian Army earlier this month.

The mass agitation was in response to a call by the influential Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), which represents the five eastern districts of Tuensang, Mon, Longleng and Kiphire and Noklak. In Mon district, where the incident had taken place, a 11-hour bandh was called. The Konyak Union (KU), the apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe, to which many of those killed belong, had also called for the rally.

W Manwang Anghaa, Secretary, ENPO, said that the protest was “successful and peaceful”.

Earlier this week, both KU and ENPO, in consultation with other civil society bodies of Eastern Nagaland, had declared “non-cooperation” with the armed forces, until the forces involved in the killings were booked and justice was delivered.

The ENPO had also demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah withdraw his statement in the Parliament that the security forces fired in self-defence, and the “draconian” Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) be revoked from Nagaland.

On Thursday, the organisations submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Mon district addressed to the President of India. “We have given a deadline of 30 days — if justice is not delivered within this month, we will continue our non-cooperation against the military forces,” said Hanong Konyak, vice-president, KU.

He added that the protest would move to other parts of Nagaland in the coming days, even to Delhi, “if required.” “This is only the beginning and gradually the momentum will keep growing,” he said.

In view of the protests, a cabinet meeting of the Nagaland government, which was slated for Thursday, was rescheduled for December 18. Government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said that the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the AFSPA.



A day after the Oting incident, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had said that his government had asked the Centre to remove the AFSPA from Nagaland. The next day, an emergency sitting of the Nagaland Cabinet decided to appeal to the Home Ministry to repeal the Act.which has been called draconian, gives sweeping powers to the armed forces.

On December 20, a special Nagaland Assembly session has been called to discuss the Act.