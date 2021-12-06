Nagaland killing: ‘Intention to murder, injure civilians’, says FIR against Army unit

The “intention” of the security forces was “to murder and injure civilians”, mentions a suo motu FIR filed Sunday against ‘The 21st Para Military Force’ in Tizit in Mon district for the killing of 13 civilians in an Army operation Saturday evening. The FIR has been filed by the officer in-charge of Tizit Police Station, Ubi Posehu Kezo

According to the FIR, on December 4, coal mine labourers from Oting village were returning home from Tiru in a Bolero car when, “on reaching Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting villages, security forces blankly open fired at the vehicle without any provocation resulting in the killing of many Oting villagers and seriously injuring many others”.

The FIR stated that at the time of the incident, “there was no police guide nor security forces” to make any “requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation”.

“Hence, it is obvious that that the intention of the security forces is to murder and injure civilians.”

Meanwhile, the Army has also ordered a Court of Inquiry under a Major General-rank officer into the killing of six civilians in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district Saturday evening. Eight more civilians and one soldier were killed after locals surrounded and attacked the security personnel in the aftermath of the incident.

A report prepared by Nagaland Commissioner Rovilatuo Mor and DGP of Nagaland Police T John Longkumer, regarding the subsequent firing on Sunday, in which one civilian died, mentioned that the Konyak Union had announced that a mass funeral service to be held at 10 am Sunday for the 13 civilians who had died Saturday at Mon town was moved to Monday. However, the report said “no such clear announcement was made” for postponing the funeral service.

“The confusion led to the crowd getting agitated” and moving to the district hospital and later vandalising the Konyak Union’s office. After that the crowd moved towards the base of 27 Assam Rifles at Thamnan Ward. When it reached its “periphery”, it got “violent, throwing stones, vandalising properties and setting fires to three buildings” within the base. “The Assam Rifle personnel resorted to blank firing which agitated the mob further.”

The report mentioned that though the district and police officials tried to reason with the mob, which had swollen to 600 to 700, carrying sticks, flammable fluids, machetes and daos, “after almost an hour a second round of continuous firing by Assam Rifles resulted in the mob running for safety and protection.”

One person died in the firing, and six others received bullet injuries, the report mentioned. The report, which was filed late Sunday evening, mentioned that at the time of its filing “prohibitory Orders under CrPC Section 144 has been clamped in Mon town to control the situation,” which, it said, “continues to be tense and volatile”.

Sources said the funeral of the 13 civilians was conducted in Mon on Monday morning.

An additional secretary from the Union Home Ministry is scheduled to hold a meeting with the stakeholders in Nagaland on Monday, including with the security forces.