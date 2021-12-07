Nagaland village recalls ambush: ‘Felt arms, legs, faces… cried bodies are here’

The sharp sound of a gunshot broke the relative calm of Monday afternoon in Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district, home to 180 households. The shots fired are a traditional mark of respect by villagers for 13 of their own.

On Saturday, there was sound of gunfire, too – but that was different; continuous, and as one villager puts it, “ominous”. “We knew something was wrong,” said T Nahwang, a local resident.

On Monday afternoon, Nahwang was with a group of locals near a coal mine in Tiru valley, 6 km from Oting. They did not work at the mines, but a group of eight miners, including his friends and cousins, did. Just a little before they heard the shots, the group had left home in a pickup truck. “We decided to head back home.to hear the gunfire was unsettling,” he said.

The group took another, slightly longer route home, different from the ones the miners did. Once home, they realised the miners had not reached. Hasty calls were made, which first rang out, and minutes later, the phones were all switched off. “We did not wait; (we) packed some food and went to see if they were okay,” said K Konyak, who was with Nahwang. Nothing prepared them from what lay ahead. Along the way, they found the pickup truck, damaged, glasses shattered. “Another vehicle, also a pickup, was moving away. We managed to stop it,” said Konyak. Security personnel said the car had only “injured” people, being taken for treatment.

“We did not believe them,” said Konyak, who managed to put his hand inside the back of the truck, covered with tarpaulin. In the dark, beneath the cloth, he ‘felt arms, legs and faces’. When he took the covers off, six of the eight miners lay inside, dead. Then he cried, “The bodies are here”.

After that, locals said, “all hell broke loose”: Tyres were punctured, three empty vehicles were torched, and crowds gathered as forces opened fire.

In the chaos that ensued, seven villagers fell to the bullets and an Army jawan lost his life. While villagers claim they did not have any weapons, government sources said they were carrying machetes. “I will admit it. We got aggressive, but they killed our brothers who had done absolutely no wrong, who had only worked hard, sweated and toiled in a mine, who were returning after a day of sweat and toil. Why would we not be (aggressive),” asked a village council leader.

The state has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of each victim. Home Minister Amit Shah has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh and a government job to the family of each victim.

The suo motu FIR lodged against 21st para military forces at Tizit police station says there was “no police guide” nor did the forces make a requisition to the police station. “Hence it is obvious that the intention of the security forces is to murder and injure civilians,” it reads.