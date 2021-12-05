Nagaland civilian deaths: CM Neiphiu Rio orders SIT probe, appeals for calm

Amid reports of civilians killed in an “ambush” in Nagaland’s Mon district, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Sunday ordered a high-level Special Investigation Team to probe the incident.

Condemning the incident, Rio also appealed for “peace from all sections”

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections,” tweeted Chief Minister Rio.

The number of casualties is not immediately known. Reports indicate that several people were also injured in the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also express his condolences to the victims’ families. He tweeted: “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.