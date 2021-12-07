Nagaland calls off Hornbill Festival in protest against civilian killings

The cabinet of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday decided to call off the ongoing Hornbill Festival in protest against the killing of 14 civilians by security forces, news agency PTI reported quoting its official sources.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival, the state’s largest tourism extravaganza held at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near the state capital, was scheduled to end on December 10. On Monday, the state government had cancelled the day’s event at the venue.

Several tribes from eastern Nagaland and other parts of the state had suspended all activities at their respective Morungs over the killings in Mon district.

The six civilians, said to be workers in a coal mine, were returning home in a vehicle when the incident took place. This triggered violence in the area Saturday night and late Sunday afternoon, in which eight more civilians (seven on Saturday, and one Sunday) were killed after security forces allegedly opened fire.

Expressing regret, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament Monday that “a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush” for insurgents in Mon district on December 4 evening but “it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity”. He added, “The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

A suo motu FIR filed on Sunday by the officer in-charge of the Tizit police station in Mon district has alleged that it was the “intention” of the security forces was “to murder and injure civilians”.

According to the FIR filed by Ubi Posehu Kezo, the officer in charge of the Tizit police station, against “21st Para Military Force”, on December 4, coal mine labourers from Oting village were returning home from Tiru in a Bolero pick-up vehicle when, “on reaching Longkhao, between Upper Tiru and Oting villages, security forces blankly open fired at the vehicle without any provocation, resulting in the killing of many Oting villagers and seriously injuring many others”.

The FIR stated that at the time of the incident, there was no police guide and neither did security forces “make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence it is obvious that that the intention of the security forces is to murder and injure civilians.”

The Army has expressed deep regret and ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident. “The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” it said.

The state government has decided to write to the Centre demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Rio, while attending the funeral of the 14 civilians in Mon town on Monday, had joined a growing chorus of demands seeking the repeal of AFSPA that gives special powers to security forces in “disturbed areas”.

