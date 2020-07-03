Nagaland Cabinet bans sale of dog meat

On June 30, Gandhi had made an appeal on the official Twitter handle for People For Animals — the animal welfare organisation she founded — highlighting the “unabated” killing and eating of dogs in Nagaland. On June 30, Gandhi had made an appeal on the official Twitter handle for People For Animals — the animal welfare organisation she founded — highlighting the “unabated” killing and eating of dogs in Nagaland.

On Friday, the Nagaland state cabinet banned the sale of dog meat, the consumption of which has been protested by animal rights activists over the years. Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy, on his Twitter handle, confirmed the decision: “The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet” tweeted Toy, tagging official handles of the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Member of Parliament and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

On June 30, Gandhi had made an appeal on the official Twitter handle for People For Animals — the animal welfare organisation she founded — highlighting the “unabated” killing and eating of dogs in Nagaland. “This is illegal according to the laws of India and it cannot be allowed under the guise of culture” said Gandhi in a statement, sharing a picture of a number of dogs in gunny sacks allegedly taken in the “animal bazaar of Dimapur.” Gandhi also requested people to email the Chief Secretary of Nagaland requesting him to stop “dog bazaars and dog restaurants” in the state.

Dog meat — considered a delicacy among certain communities of Nagaland and some other parts of the Northeast — has been traditionally consumed in the state for decades. Certain communities in Nagaland also consider dog meat to have medicinal properties.

In 2016 the state government had reportedly contemplated taking action after an advocate from Assam sent them a legal notice on the matter. However, no decision was taken. In the same year, Gandhi had written to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jitendra Singh raising the matter.

While Chief Secretary Toy was not available for comment, sources from the government told The Indian Express that the decision was triggered by the bad press the state had received in the past few years for the practice. Of late, a social media outrage campaign has also brought the issue to the fore.

On July 2, Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director, Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, had issued a statement appealing to the government to take immediate action to “implement a ban on the sale, smuggling and consumption of dog meat in the State and ensure the enforcement of stringent animal welfare laws.”

“The state had received a number of appeals from animal lovers world over asking for the ban,” said the government source, adding that they had received thousands of emails and tweets with appeals.

It is also learnt that Cabinet cited the Regulation 2.5 of Food Safety & Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation 2011, FSSAI which lists out meat and meat products which are fit for consumption. Dog meat is not on the list, and thus, considered unfit for human consumption, the Cabinet reasoned.

Following the cabinet’s decision on Friday, people from some sections of Nagaland have taken to social media to protest the ban citing it as an imposition on the state’s traditional culture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd