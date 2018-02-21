Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: What Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in 2003 drives BJP campaign in 2018

In manifesto released by state leaders and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, section on Naga solution begins with reference to Vajpayee. (PTI Photo) In manifesto released by state leaders and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, section on Naga solution begins with reference to Vajpayee. (PTI Photo)

“The past cannot be unwritten. But we can write our common future with our collective, cooperative efforts. Rather than remaining tied to the past, we have to take care of the present and look to the future.”

These words, spoken in 2003, and the man who said them, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, are central to the BJP’s Nagaland campaign 15 years later.

In the BJP’s Nagaland manifesto, released last week by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju and state leaders, the most crucial section — “Naga Political Solution” — begins with a reference to Vajpayee. “The Naga political issue which was described as ‘unique’ by the then BJP Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his maiden visit to the state in 2003, occupies a central place in the history of Nagas. The successive BJP central governments have been ceaselessly putting all-out efforts to find an amicable and lasting solution to the vexed problem,” the manifesto says, going on to say progress was made in August 2015 with the Framework Agreement.

In his speech in Kohima in 2003, Vajpayee acknowledged “Nagaland’s unique identity”, words that are now used in almost every conversation on the resolution of the decades-long political and cultural standoff.

“But this uniqueness has in no way diminished the spirit of patriotism among the Naga people,” Vajpayee had said. “We have the inspiring examples of patriot Jadunong who became a martyr, and Rani Gaidinliu. Who can forget that in critical times of war in 1962,1965, and 1971, Naga underground organisations did not fire on the Indian Army? They showed restraint. I would also like to acknowledge the sacrifices of jawans from Nagaland during the Kargil War.”

It is a speech BJP campaigners constantly reference across the state. On Monday, Rijiju told a rally in Chizami seat, “The BJP central government under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first national leader to acknowledge the Naga struggle that has been brewing for many decades, even prior to India’s Independence. The election will lead to a long-term solution for which all political parties want to ally with the BJP…”

At Longkhim Chare Sunday, Rijiju said, “It was in 2003 the then PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee recognised the Naga political problem as unique for the first time.”

When the BJP came under fire from the Nagaland Baptist Church Council, the most powerful church body in this Baptist-majority state, the BJP again drew from Vajpayee in its response. During the manifesto release, Sitharaman said, “He [Vajpayee] himself in his speech once said I was born on 25th December, the day the Lord Jesus was born. And he said it in his beautiful way, he said, when church bells were ringing I was born. Does it not show where his respect, gratitude and remembrance was? Can a party who even today even today respects him and gets guided by him do anything against any particular religion?”

A senior BJP leader in Nagaland told The Indian Express that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen as someone who could bring development, while Atal Bihari Vajpayee “won our hearts”. “It felt like he was the first PM to take us seriously, and the Nagas did not feel threatened by him at all. So the strategy is to remind people that he too was from the BJP, and then press on with Modi’s development image,” the leader said.

On October 27, 2003, Vajpayee’s helicopter couldn’t make the 80-km journey from Dimapur airport, the only one in the state, to Kohima, the capital. So the then prime minister decided to travel by road, on a road that barely existed, which the then chief minister — Neiphiu Rio, whose new party the BJP has now allied with — had praised as a sign of his “concern and care.” At a gathering once he reached Kohima, Vajpayee said, “I was told that, of all the roads in the state, this is the best. If this is the best, it is difficult to imagine, how bad the worst is.” He went on to announce a four-lane highway. Fifteen years later, travel between Dimapur and Kohima is still a journey of negotiating with potholes.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App