Nagaland: After fake news on announcement of exam results, NBSE announces provisional result date

After fake reports on the announcement of the Nagaland’s HSLC and HSSLC examination results were busted Wednesday morning, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) announced that it would declare a provisional result of the exams, including that of the 2022 HSLC compartmental examination, on the afternoon of May 31.

As per a notification of the state education board issued on the official NBSE website, the provisional result gazettes would be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the marksheets and pass certificates. Soft copies of the results would be made available on the board’s portal – http://www.nbsenl.edu.in

Provisions to download marks and marksheets would be available on the board’s official website, http://www.indiaresults.com and http://www.results.shiksha apart from an android mobile app.

The notification issued by NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose Wednesday said the Board would issue documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 2, who would in turn collect and distribute the same to the schools under their centres. In case any centre superintendent is unable to come, he or she can authorise another centre superintendent who would be collecting the documents on their behalf.

The state education board’s portal would announce district-wise collection dates on the district’s official WhatsApp groups, a notification reads.

Prior to the fake news on the announcement of the result on Wednesday, the NBSE had issued a notice on May 18 saying many times fake news gets circulated on social media regarding declaration of board examination results. Stating that such false contents create a lot of confusion in the minds of the students, parents and other stakeholders, Sekhose had appealed all not to rely on fake news and said declarations of the results are always issued officially by the Board and would be made available on the board’s portal.