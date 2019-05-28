Naga outfit accuses Myanmar of creating war-like situation in Naga areas

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang faction (NSCN-K) has alleged that Myanmar has created a war-like situation in the Naga areas by deploying massive military forces and heavy artillery causing havoc and uneasiness among the Naga public.

Advertising

A statement issued by the MIP in charge of the outfit said a few days back the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) indiscriminately fired artilleries and heavy guns into the jungles and near populated areas in the Konyak Region trying to ignite fear and panic in the minds of the revolutionaries and innocent public alike.

Also Read | Naga groups concern on the alleged military action in Naga areas of Myanmar

Mizima news first reported about the military operation by Myanmar army against the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) faction. The report said that the operation started since May 16 near Hoyat village along the Indo-Myanmar border, in the Naga Self Administered Zone. The NSCN-K is accused of violating the ceasefire signed in 2012 by harbouring militant outfits from the Northeastern region which they (NSCN-K) denied.

Advertising

The outfit in the statement contended that the Myanmar army first violated the ceasefire ground rules by forcing their way into the council headquarters at Taka on January 29 last. Nevertheless, the outfit maintained extreme restraint and vacated the headquarters, it said.

It maintained that the complexity of the ceasefire risen when the Myanmar Government started applying hostile attitudes towards the Nagas. “She (Myanmar) accused the NSCN with baseless allegations and enforces her Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) on the Nagas. Yet inspite of heavy threats and intimidations the NSCN refuse to sign the NCA as it is completely alien to the Nagas and has nothing to do with the Naga struggle for independence”, it asserted.

Against this backdrop, the outfit alleged that the Government of India is taking full advantage of the situation as tension between the NSCN-K and Myanmar government has reached its zenith.

The outfit alleged that the Government of India has resorted to all kinds of ill-tactics to sabotage the struggle (Naga Independence movement) by masterminding the current joint operation, extending all possible logistics and material support to the Tatmadaw.

“The intelligence and armed forces of both the colonial countires in a covert alliance carry out this well-coordinated operation to completely wipe out the Naga revolution and continue their hegemonic policies to dominate and subjugate the Naga country”, the outfit opined.

The two countries (India and Myanmar) also adopted the same policy to confuse and divide the Naga based on the artificial boundary lines and completely assimilate and submerged the Naga politically, economically and culturally into their so-call mainstream forever, it added.

The outfit further alleged the Government of India of exploiting and oppressing for decades, the Nagas, and the people of Western South East Asia (WESEA) so called North East, and Kashmiri through her brutal draconian laws and other black laws to suppress the liberation movements. “So, in reality, India is a country governed by terrorists with old colonial mindsets”, it said.