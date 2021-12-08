Naga Hoho submits memo to PM Modi

NAGALAND’S APEX tribal body Naga Hoho on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Nagaland Governor demanding that the government make its position clear on the Indo-Naga political conflict, and called the Centre’s attitude towards repealing AFSPA in Naga areas “callous”. It also demanded a judicial investigation into the Oting incident.

Saying that Naga Hoho repeatedly called for the repeal of AFSPA in the past, it said there was no place for such laws in a democracy.

Expressing anguish over the “atrocities” committed by the security forces in Oting, the Naga Hoho said in its memorandum, “This is not an isolated incident and Naga people have been repeatedly humiliated and insulted without recognizing our rights to life.”

Adding that the Naga struggle for self-determination cannot be equated with “terrorism” or “secessionism”, it said, “We make this statement in the background that, there is an ongoing political negotiation and peace process between the Government of India and the Naga people which can be testified by the signing of various Agreements with the Naga Political Groups (NPGs).”

“Naga Hoho strongly feels that there is peaceful atmosphere in Naga areas as of now and therefore any policy that harms the atmosphere of trust and confidence would be so dear to all stakeholders and therefore, the AFSPA must be summarily repealed from our land,” it said

Referring to the framework agreement, the Hohos said that the government and the Naga people “agreed to a settlement respecting the wishes of the people sharing the sovereign power”.

The NNPGs, the umbrella body of seven indigenous Naga insurgent groups, also called for immediate revoking AFSPA to “restore faith, confidence and hope in the democratic institution” and to guarantee right to life.

“Indo-Naga issue is far past beyond AFSPA and the most regrettable cycles of violence over the last many decades should not be allowed to rear up its vicious head again to haunt the survivors and also to deter the posterity from stepping into the path of violence once again. Having fully reposed our confidence in the commitment of the GOI led by the charismatic and iron-willed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve Indo-Naga issue without further delay, we also make an earnest appeal to revoke AFSPA from Nagaland as precursor to peaceful, honorable and acceptable political solution,” it said in a statement.