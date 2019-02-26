Naga groups seek solution to insurgency issue before Lok Sabha polls

Naga organisations led by Naga Students Union on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “immediate political solution” to the decades-old insurgency issue in Nagaland.

Naga groups gathered here said the outcome was getting delayed due to the “adamant” position of the Centre.

“During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Prime Minister had promised to solve the Naga political problem within 18 months if the BJP formed the government at the Centre. Now, it’s almost 60 months since then and the Nagas are yet to see the formidable leadership of Delhi fulfilling the promise. We want a solution before the Lok Sabha polls,” Yaronsho Ngalung, chairman of the Autonomous District Council, Ukhrul (Manipur), said at a press conference.

Representatives of Naga Mothers’ Association, Naga Students’ Union, Delhi, and civil society organisations said they had submitted a memorandum to Modi over their demands.

The Naga organisations held a protest march on Saturday demanding immediate political solution to the issue. The groups also raised the Citizenship Amendment Bill that aims to grant citizenship to six minority community from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The Naga masses are well informed that the search of model for solution is being dragged due to the adamant position of India (government) in recognising the distinct political identity of the Nagas — such as, flag, constitution, passport, etc,” the memorandum to the PM said.