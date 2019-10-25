Naga dispute: Talks between govt, NSCN-IM inconclusive

The meeting between the government and Naga group NSCN-IM, held in New Delhi on Thursday, remained inconclusive, the group confirmed. NSCN-IM leaders said that another meeting will be scheduled within this month.

The meeting was scheduled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a three-month deadline to find a solution to the 60-year Naga dispute, compelling both the government and the insurgent leaders to speed up the process to meet the October 31 deadline.

Over the past two days, teams of insurgent leaders, not just from the NSCN-IM but also from the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) — an umbrella of seven insurgent groups, started arriving in New Delhi for talks.

Former NSCN-IM Ceasefire Monitoring Committee convenor K Chawang told The Indian Express, “The meeting was inconclusive. It was a four-hour meeting which began at 2.30 pm and was heavily guarded. Unfortunately, both parties were unable to reach a solution. Another meeting will be scheduled and will take place, we believe, within this month. But that depends on Governor R N Ravi.”

Meanwhile sources said that Chief Interlocutor and Governor Ravi was expected to meet the NNPG separately within the next few days.

While the bone of contention between the government and the NSCN-IM has been that of a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland, the NNPG has been far been more flexible in their conditions, giving up this demand.

Instead, they have demanded that the seats in the state Assembly be increased from 60 to 90, that the number of members from Nagaland in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha be increased, and that an “upper house system” be put in place in Nagaland which is to have Members of Legislative Councils, apart from MLAs.