Nagaland: 4,700 Konyak Naga women dance together to set world record

Around 4,700 Konyak Naga women in their colourful traditional attire came together on Friday in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Traditional Konyak Dance”.

In their attempt, Konyak people danced to the beats of traditional instruments and sang a ceremonial song for five minutes and one second, the organisers said here.

Konyak is one of the 16 Naga tribes and people of this community live mainly in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The programme was organised at Mon during the Aoleang Monyu festival of the Konyak tribe, held between April 1 and 3 every year to welcome the spring.

The official declaration on the record to be announced by the Guinness authorities is expected within five days, the organisers said in a statement.

The official adjudicators of the Guinness World Records could not come to judge the attempt but their representatives from North East Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture were present.

The representatives would send evidence of the programme to the Guinness authorities who will make the final announcement.

The event was organised by the Konyak Union in coordination with other organisations of the tribe with an aim to preserve the cultural heritage of the people and also to promote tourism, the statement said.