Nagaland killings: Konyak civil society ‘appreciates’ the concern of Home Ministry, but remains skeptical

A day after the Centre instituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of withdrawing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, the Konyak Civil Society Organisations (CSO) said that while they appreciated the concerns of the Union Home Ministry, they still remained “skeptical” of the developments and would continue their “non-cooperation” with the armed forces on Konyak soil.

The Konyak CSOs represent the Konyak Naga tribe that resides in Nagaland’s Mon district, where six civilians were killed in a security ambush on December 4, and eight more in the violence triggered in its aftermath.

“We will continue our non-cooperation against the armed forces. While we appreciate the concern from the Union Home Ministry and initiative by the Nagaland government, it has not affected the stance of the Konyak civil society. We will continue to fight till justice is delivered,” Hanong Konyak, vice-president, Konyak Union (KU), the apex body of the tribe, told The Indian Express.

On December 7, the KU had declared strict non-cooperation with the armed forces, including total restriction forces in Mon district, until their charter of demands were fulfilled. This included punishment of those involved in the ambush in an applicable civil court, as well as the judgment to be put in public domain within 30 days. It also demanded the repeal of AFSPA – which gives sweeping powers to the armed forces to arrest without warrants and even shoot to kill in certain situations in ‘disturbed areas’ – from Nagaland.

“When 14 innocents were killed, the Nagaland government took 16 days to convene a special legislative assembly, 18 days to meet the Union Home Minister, and 20 days to declare the outcome of the meeting,” said Konyak, adding that the Konyak CSOs had declared that if justice was not delivered within the deadline of January 10, the CSOs would be “compelled” to convene an “all Konyak Summit” on January 18 to discuss further course of action.

In a press statement on Monday, the CSOs lamented that no delegates from ground zero were present in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23 in New Delhi, that led to the formation of the high-level committee to examine the repeal of AFSPA.

Chaired by Shah and convened to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland, the meeting was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader TR Zeliang as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The statement on Monday added that there was no “ground zero” member in the AFSPA committee either. “Only the citizens from ground zero would be able to portray the untold sufferings of the civilians for so many decades under such a draconian law (AFSPA)” it said. According to officials, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Vivek Joshi will head the five-member committee and Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal will be its Member-Secretary. The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Nagaland and the DGP of Assam Rifles will be the other members of the committee.



In the December 23 meeting with the Union Home Minister, the Nagaland delegation had impressed upon him to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon district with immediate effect. Reacting to this, the Konyak CSOs said merely replacing the Indian armed forces from Mon district “will do no different”. “The Konyak CSOs outrightly declares that it requires no security who fails to provide security to its citizens. Instead, the people of the region had faced the brunt for so many decades. Hence merely replacement of Indian Military forces is not going to solve the long impending sufferings of the people of Mon District,’ the release said.

It added that it would allow an army investigation at ground zero (Oting) but “without uniforms and guns.” “The State security is requested to depute necessary arrangements and protocols for smooth conduct of the inquiry committee,” it said.N