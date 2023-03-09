scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

JD(U) dissolves Nagaland unit after state president’s letter of support to CM Neiphiu Rio

The letter stated that the Nagaland State President extended support to the chief minister without consulting the central party.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file)
Listen to this article
JD(U) dissolves Nagaland unit after state president’s letter of support to CM Neiphiu Rio
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Janata Dal (United) dissolved its Nagaland state committee on Thursday, March 9, citing that Nagaland State President of the party, Senchumo NSN Lotha, has issued a letter of support to the Nagaland chief minister without consulting the central party.

Calling the move “high indiscipline and arbitrary”, JD(U) wrote, “The party has dissolved its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect.”

The Nagaland Assembly elections, which concluded on March 3, inducted the NDPP-BJP alliance in power, after 37 leaders belonging to the parties were elected legislators in a 60-member assembly. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats, while its alliance partner the BJP won 12.

Also read |Nagaland may see an Opposition-less govt as NCP too lean towards ruling NDPP-BJP combine

Consequently, the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Neiphiu Rio’s unbroken dominance on the state’s politics resumes with a fifth consecutive term in the top office.

Also Read
Nagaland heading for opposition-less govt
Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second term in PM Modi's presence...
Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second term in PM Modi's presence
Court sentences five to life imprisonment for raping housewife in Tripura

The other parties whose candidates won in the state elections included the NCP, NPP, NPF, RPI(A), LJP(RV), JD(U) and four Independents, and after the elections, the lone JD(U) winner, Jwenga Seb, had stated that he will be extending his support to the government.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

‘A shame on democracy’: 80 days of jail for an MP Congress leader over Modi remark

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close