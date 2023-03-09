JD(U) dissolves Nagaland unit after state president’s letter of support to CM Neiphiu Rio

Janata Dal (United) dissolved its Nagaland state committee on Thursday, March 9, citing that Nagaland State President of the party, Senchumo NSN Lotha, has issued a letter of support to the Nagaland chief minister without consulting the central party.

Calling the move “high indiscipline and arbitrary”, JD(U) wrote, “The party has dissolved its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect.”

The Nagaland Assembly elections, which concluded on March 3, inducted the NDPP-BJP alliance in power, after 37 leaders belonging to the parties were elected legislators in a 60-member assembly. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats, while its alliance partner the BJP won 12.

Consequently, the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Neiphiu Rio’s unbroken dominance on the state’s politics resumes with a fifth consecutive term in the top office.

The other parties whose candidates won in the state elections included the NCP, NPP, NPF, RPI(A), LJP(RV), JD(U) and four Independents, and after the elections, the lone JD(U) winner, Jwenga Seb, had stated that he will be extending his support to the government.