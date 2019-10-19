Govt determined to honourably conclude Naga peace talks: Centre’s chief interlocutor

The government of India is determined to “honourably conclude” the Naga peace talks and it has reached a conclusion stage, a statement from the office of the Centre’s chief interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi said after a consultative meeting with Naga civil society groups on Friday.

Advertising

“A mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies, is ready for inking the final agreement,” the press statement said.

It added, “Respecting the Naga people’s wishes, the Government of India is determined to conclude the Peace Process without delay. Endless negotiation under the shadow of guns is not acceptable. The Government of India expect all negotiating parties to heed the will of the people, and facilitate conclusion of the Naga Peace Process within the stipulated time.”

The government of India had signed two agreements one with the NSCN(I-M) in August 2015 and then with seven other Naga armed outfits under the banned of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in November 2017.

Advertising

Ravi had in August mentioned a three-month deadline for the completion of the talks. Ravi’s statement comes at a time when the NSCN(I-M), the largest and most influential Naga group, is consistent with its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution — but the government of India is not agreeing to it — and the NNPGs reportedly willing to sign it without the two demands met at the moment.

“Unfortunately at this auspicious juncture, the NSCN (I-M) has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the Government of India’s position. They have mischievously dragged in the Framework Agreement and began imputing imaginary contents to it,” Ravi’s statement said.

The NSCN (I-M) in a statement on Thursday said, “The Government of India and her agencies, on the other hand, are at work sleeplessly to exploit our vulnerabilities to pull away many Naga individuals or groups with monetary baits and other highly rated economic packages…Unfortunately, we have seen the rise of many black sheep who shamelessly exalt themselves in the media with their venomous write-ups, and selected few civil society groups that are going extra vocal putting pressure upon the stakeholders to sign off the agreement within the time limit set by the Prime Minister of India notwithstanding whatever is to be lost.”

Among those who attended Friday’s meeting with Ravi were the apex leadership of all 14 Naga tribes of Nagaland, the minority non-Naga tribes, the Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC), church leaders and village headmen. “Political maturity and wisdom of the Naga leaders who expressed their overwhelming support in favour of a settlement without any further delay is deeply appreciated,” Ravi’s statement said.

Secretary of the the NTC, Theja Therieh, told The Indian Express, “The meeting was overwhelmingly positive. We should go ahead with whatever is on the table within the stipulated period of time. Any contentious issue can be kept alive, open for negotiations in the future. But we need to wrap up and bring the talk to conclusion as of now because we need a solution. Only a solution can give us peace.”