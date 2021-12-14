After Konyak Union, Eastern Nagaland civil society groups announce ‘non-cooperation’ with Army

After the Konyak Union, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) on Tuesday announced “non-cooperation” with the Indian security forces in the four eastern districts of Tuensang, Mon, Longleng and Kiphire in the aftermath of the 14 civilian deaths in Oting village in a security ambush last Saturday.

Following a joint consultative meeting of all eastern Nagaland civil societies, ENPO, which has long been spearheading a statehood movement for the four districts, on Tuesday evening said it would extend non-cooperation with the security forces until its three demands were met — the forces involved in the killings were booked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah withdrew his statement in the Parliament that the security forces fired in self-defence, and the “draconian” Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was revoked.

The statement said “non-cooperation” would mean that the residents of the four districts would abstain from any “national celebrations”, such as Independence Day, Republic Day, not participate in Army civic programmes, not attend any of official Army invitations. It added that no recruitment drive within Eastern Nagaland area would be allowed.

On Monday, the Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe, announced a number “non-cooperation regulations”, including total restriction of Indian Military force convoy and patrolling, no military recruitment rallies within Mon district, and non-acceptance of developmental packages from the forces. It had also directed customary landowners to denounce past land agreements allotted to set up military base camps in the area.

Speaking about the move, Hanong Konyak, vice-president, KU, said there was “a lot of anger against armed forces”. “Over the years, we built trust with the Indian military forces, despite the complex history and excesses of Naga people in the past. We reconciled with ourselves for peace. Now the [Oting] incident has shattered it all, ” he said.

W Manwang Anghaa, Secretary, ENPO, which is the apex body of the Konyak, Chang, Sangtam, Khiamniungan, Yimchunger and Phom tribes, said non-cooperation would go on till “justice is delivered.”

ENPO and KU have called for a mass protest on December 16 across all four districts.