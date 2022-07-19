scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along Kohima

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Along said the BJP leadership has complete trust in the coalition and the two parties will go for a pre-poll alliance.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 19, 2022 11:32:21 am
Nagaland poll, BJP NDPP, BJP in nagaland, Nagaland politics, Nagaland polls, Latest North east news, Indian ExpressIn 2018, BJP broke its alliance with the then ruling NPF and joined hands with the newly-formed NDPP to contest the state elections.(Temjen Imna Along/ Twitter screen grab)

BJP’s Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the 2023 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Along said the BJP leadership has complete trust in the coalition and the two parties will go for a pre-poll alliance.

The party’s central leadership has directed the state leaders to work as per this plan, he said.

“The pre-poll alliance will be with NDPP,” Along reaffirmed, when asked if it was working on an alliance with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

In 2018, BJP broke its alliance with the then ruling NPF and joined hands with the newly-formed NDPP to contest the state elections.

NDPP had won 18 seats, while BJP bagged 12 seats and formed the government with the support of two NPP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. An Independent MLA also supported the government, which routed the NPF after 15 years of rule in the state.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in Nagaland early next year.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims
Prez, V-P polls takeaways

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims

Premium
Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022
SPONSORED

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)
SPONSORED

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement