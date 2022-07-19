BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along Kohima

Updated: July 19, 2022 11:32:21 am
BJP’s Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the 2023 assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Along said the BJP leadership has complete trust in the coalition and the two parties will go for a pre-poll alliance.
The party’s central leadership has directed the state leaders to work as per this plan, he said.
“The pre-poll alliance will be with NDPP,” Along reaffirmed, when asked if it was working on an alliance with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).
Subscriber Only Stories
In 2018, BJP broke its alliance with the then ruling NPF and joined hands with the newly-formed NDPP to contest the state elections.
NDPP had won 18 seats, while BJP bagged 12 seats and formed the government with the support of two NPP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. An Independent MLA also supported the government, which routed the NPF after 15 years of rule in the state.
The assembly elections are likely to be held in Nagaland early next year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aimsPremium
Latest News
What is ‘Turkey teeth’, the latest trend dentists are warning against?
Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of Nope
Judge reneged on promise in Roman Polanski abuse case, claims prosecutor
Apple iPhone 14 series: What we know so far about the next flagship phones
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala calls her stretch marks ‘battle wounds’, says ‘I wear them proudly’. Maanyata Dutt reacts
Maharashtra: Solapur BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked for rape
AP ICET 2022 admit card released; how to download
Here’s when Samsung could launch its Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5
Mani Ratnam tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Odisha girl jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, critically injured
Nusrat Jahan says her ‘so-called friends’ have always been the first to run away and judge her in times of trouble
Watch: Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul at the NCA nets