Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in ambush with Nagaland militant outfits

The United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) on Monday jointly claimed responsibility for the ambush with security forces a day earlier that led to the death of two Assam Rifles personnel leaving several others seriously injured.

Although the joint statement by the militant outfits claims that four security force personnel were killed and six others injured, an Assam Rifles spokesperson confirmed only two deaths and added that two were struggling for life.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Sunday when the insurgents attacked a patrolling party around 3kms away from Aboi, which lies in Mon district of Nagaland.

Recently, the ULFA(I) had also launched a Facebook profile — Ulfa Swadhin — which garnered hundreds of likes on its posts and views on its videos. Several users also posted their mobile numbers and expressed their desire to join the banned outfit.

The profile recently posted two videos one of an alleged informer held in the outfit’s captivity. The other video shows armed cadres of the outfit talking about “fooling” the state police into a trap at Bordumsa in Tinsukia district. An encounter in Bordumsa in May had led to the killing of a police officer.

Pallav Bhattacharyya, special DGP of the Special Branch of the Assam police, said, “We have registered a case and will take it up to its logical conclusion. We even requested Facebook to take the profile down and accordingly they have done so.”

At the time of filing the report although the content of the profile was there. Bhattacharyya said that nothing could be posted from the profile as of now. The possibility of the outfit using an alternate Facebook account also remains.

As for those youths who have posted on the profile about their desire to join the outfit, Bhattacharyya said that they would be contacted and perhaps counselled or their parents will be informed. “We will take action according to the gravity of the offence,” the top cop said.

