Article 371 A a sacred commitment to Nagaland people: Governor RN Ravi

A day after Centre scrapped the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Tuesday “categorically” assured that Article 371(A) was “a sacred commitment” to the state, according to a report in The Morung Express.

“I would like to categorically assure you all that you do not have to worry at all. Article 371(A) is a solemn commitment to the People of Nagaland. It is a sacred commitment,” the Governor, who is also the Interlocutor to Naga Peace talks, said in a statement. “We are earnestly working to happily conclude the ongoing political process which is at a very advanced stage. God be with us all,” he added.

The Governor’s assurance comes in the backdrop of the Jammu & Kashmir State Reorganisation Bill getting passed in Rajya Sabha and the Centre modifying the provisions of Article 370 to withdraw the special status category of the state.

Apart from Jammu & Kashmir, special provisions under Article 371 are also accorded to northeast states to preserve their tribal culture. Article 371A states that no act of Parliament shall apply to the state of Nagaland in respect of the religious or social practices of the Nagas, its customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources. It shall apply to Nagaland only after the state Assembly passes a resolution to do so, it says.

Meanwhile, Article 371-G that deals with special provisions with respect to Mizoram has similar nature. It states that an act of Parliament relating to religious and social practices of Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil or criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources will not apply to Mizoram unless state assembly decides to do so.

Article 371B deals with the special provision with respect to the state of Assam. The main objective of inserting Article 371B was to facilitate the creation of the sub-state ‘Meghalaya’. Article 371C deal with special provisions with respect to Manipur which became a state in 1972. Articles 371F, 371H talk about special provisions with respect to states of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.