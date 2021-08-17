All-party govt to be set up in Nagaland for solution to Naga issue

Nagaland parties Monday agreed to come together and form an all-party government in the state to facilitate an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue (NPI) and to achieve an acceptable solution.

This is the second time that the northeastern state will have an all party government.

The first such government was seen in 2015 when eight Opposition Congress MLAs merged with the then ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The decision on the formation of the Nagaland United Government (NUG) was taken unanimously by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) partners — the Nationalist Democratic Progress Party (NDPP) and BJP and two Independent MLA’s which are supporting the PDA government. Modalities to include the principal opposition party — NPF — in the proposed NUG government was also discussed and adopted unanimously, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu said.

According to sources from the government, the development is rooted in a meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah, CM Rio and Opposition leader Zeliang on the Naga peace issue a few months back. In it, Shah had asked the parties to work together to facilitate the peace process.

The resolution to form the NUG was signed by nine legislators including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Leader of the Opposition T R Zeliang besides party presidents of NDPP, Chingwang Konyak, state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

The NPI is a crucial issue which has been pending for decades and the parties have resolved to stand united to achieve a peaceful and amicable political solution, the resolution said.

The Naga movement is considered India’s longest-running insurgency. In 1997, the government had signed a ceasefire agreement with the largest Naga rebel group, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM). In 2015, negotiations for a solution to the Indo-Naga political problem began between the NSCN-IM and the Centre.

With inputs from PTI