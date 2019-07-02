AFSPA in Nagaland extended by six months

THE CENTRE has once again declared the entire state of Nagaland as a “disturbed area” and extended the imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region for six months. The order will remain effective till December.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Centre is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a “disturbed and dangerous condition” that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary. “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958) the central government hereby declares that whole of the said State to be a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from June 30, 2019 for the purpose of that Act,” read the notification issued on Sunday.

The decision has been taken in view of incidents of killings, loot and extortion in various parts of the state, an MHA official said.

There have been demands of repealing AFSPA from various organisations in the Northeast.

The Act has been in force in Nagaland for decades. It was not withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.