Nine prisoners escape from jail in Nagaland, search ops underway

At least nine inmates of Mon district jail in Nagaland have escaped from prison, and a massive search operation is underway to trace them, police said on Sunday.

The prisoners include under-trial inmates and murder convicts, a police officer said, adding, they managed to flee in the early hours of Saturday after somehow getting hold of their cell keys.

A case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is underway.

“Police have started an elaborate search operation, issued a look-out notice and alerted different agencies concerned,” he said.

The village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding those who escaped from jail, the officer said.