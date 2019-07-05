Lowest infant deaths in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram; Health ministry keen on replicating trend in other states

Nagaland recorded the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in the year 2017 followed by Manipur and Mizoram respectively, said the report published by Sample Registration System (SRS).

The report indicated that the IMR rate was 7 per cent in Nagaland, 12 per cent in Manipur and 15 per cent in Mizoram in 2017.

With IMR declining rapidly in the three northeastern states, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (child health division), is taking a keen interest on the identification of determinants for low IMR.

Under the sponsorship of the ministry and in collaboration with Regional Resource Centre for NE states and UNICEF, a one-day regional consultation on the identification of determinants for low IMR in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram under State Health Society, National Health Mission, Manipur, was held on Friday at Classic Grande, Imperial Hall.

Representing the ministry, Dr Ajay Khera stated that the central government within sustainable development goal is committed to the improvement of child survival.

“It is a great achievement that among northeast states, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are having low IMR. Infant Mortality Rate is a true depiction of the state’s community development,” he said.

Noting that it is a critical indicator and unique case that how northeastern states have been able to achieve such numbers, the government of India is trying to replicate the same at different parts of the country after learning from the three states, he added.

“This one-day regional consultation is on identifying determinants for low IMR. In spite of having barriers, different ecological region, culture and socio-economic variation, the three states are lowering IMR. It is a unique and powerful achievement which the rest of India can learn from,” Khera further added.

Representatives of Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram highlighted the trend of IMR of their respective states including various indicators, health and nutritional status, social determinants, child survival and methodology of national surveys.

Dr Pravin Khobragade, director of RRC-NE UNICEF, Dr Ashoke Roy, IAP Manipur Centre, Dr Kh Ratankumar, principal secretary (H&FW), Government of Manipur, Vumlunmang Vualnam, director of health and family welfare, NHM, Dr Rajo, Child Health, SNO, Dr Sylvia have also attended the event.