Mizoram: More than Rs 18 lakh collected as fine from 8,107 people

More than Rs 18 lakh has been collected as fine from 8,107 people for violating the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020, police said.

The fine was collected from 8,107 people arrested since May 4 for violating the ordinance and other lockdown rules, a police statement said on Sunday.

Of the 8,107 people, 1,355 were caught by volunteers of local or village level task forces, it said.

So far, 3,381 people have been arrested in Aizawl district, 731 in Lawngtlai district, 701 in Lunglei district, 646 in Serchhip district, 508 in Mamit district, 476 in Champhai district, 354 in Hnahthial district, 345 in Saitual district, 329 in Siaha district, 162 in Khawzawl district and 90 in Kolasib district following the implementation of the ordinance, they said.

According to the Containment and Prevention of COVID- 19 Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the state government on May 3, any person, who exposes the identity of coronavirus patients in print, electronic or social media without prior permission from competent authority will be punished with imprisonment of three months or with a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

Besides, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed on people who cross border or enter the state, or organise a social or religious event without permission or escape from quarantine facility, as per the ordinance.

A fine of Rs 300 will be imposed for spitting in public, Rs 200 for failing to maintain social distancing protocol and Rs 100 for failing to wear a mask in a public place. Persons failing to comply with any other instruction or guidelines issued by the Centre or the state government, including lockdown guidelines issued from time to time, will be fined Rs 1,000.

Those avoiding or attempting to evade quarantine will be fined Rs 3,000. A fine of Rs 500 will be slapped against those who fail to comply with instruction or guidelines and endangering the safety of others while staying at the designated quarantine facility.

