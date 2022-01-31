Moirang BJP MLA jumps ship after ticket snub

A day after the BJP released its list of candidates for the Manipur Assembly polls, several ticket aspirants from the party, including the sitting BJP MLA from Moirang, defected to other parties on Monday.

Moirang MLA Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh joined the Congress along with two other ticket aspirants, including a former minister.

P Saratchandra is one of the three BJP MLAs who were denied a ticket to accommodate Congress turncoats.

The BJP has fielded former Congress MLA M Prithiviraj Singh from Moirang.

Also read | Battle for Manipur

The Congress organised a grand reception for the MLA at its Imphal office. The event was attended by top Congress leaders like Bhakta Charan Das, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and state Congress president N Loken.

Okram Ibobi Singh described the three politicians – P Sharatchandra, Ningthoujam Biren Singh and Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh – as assets for the Congress. Loken said given its list of candidates, the BJP will win only about 10 seats in the forthcoming election.

Also read | BJP Manipur list out; 3 MLAs dropped for Congress turncoats

Sources said that Wangkhei BJP MLA Y Erabot and Kakching MLA M Rameshwar, who were also denied tickets, are in touch with the National People’s Party (NPP). Notably, the NPP is an ally of the BJP.

Meanwhile, as many as eight ticket aspirants from the BJP, who could not make it to the list, joined the NPP and the Janata Dal (United). Of the eight aspirants, five joined the NPP and three switched allegiance to the JD(U).

Among prominent faces who left the BJP camp are former Manipur DGP LM Khaute and N Nabakishore Singh.