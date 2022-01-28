Modi praises Tripura CM’s father Hirudhan Deb as a ‘true BJP man’

A week after praising Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter and wrote Deb’s father was a “true BJP man”.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who hails from Jamjuri village in Gomati district, 50 km from here, comes from a family with a history of right-wing politics. His late father, Hirudhan Deb, was a local businessman and a Jana Sangh leader.

“Sh. Hirudhan Deb championed the rights of BJP Karyakartas in Tripura who were being harassed since 1993. BJP-aligned farmers were denied irrigation schemes. As a true BJP man, he led the dissent movement against such oppressions,” tweeted the prime minister from @narendramodi_in, the Twitter account of his personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile app.

In his reply to Modi’s tweet, the chief minister wrote, “Much gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for honouring the selfless works of the BJP & Jan Sangh karyakartas. It is a matter of immense pride for me that the selfless service of my father, late Hirudhan Deb Ji has gotten a place in #KamalPushp Saga.”

“I believe, It is only possible in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation & under the visionary leadership of Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji that the son of an ordinary BJP karyakarta is serving the people of Tripura as a Chief Minister today. Always grateful for this responsibility,” Deb wrote on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, state BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said Deb’s father was among the few torch-bearers of the Jana Sangh and the BJP in the state. He used to conduct organisational activities steadfastly to strengthen the party, Chakraborty said.

Hirudhan served as state executive member of the BJP from 1967 to 2014. After graduating from a government college at Udaipur, the current chief minister moved to Delhi, where he was trained by RSS leaders such as Krishna Gopal Sharma and Govindacharya. He returned to Tripura in 2015 as the convener of ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, a party organisational campaign. He was named state president of the BJP on January 06, 2016. In his Assembly election debut, he defeated former minister Gopal Chandra Roy of the Congress in Banamalipur in 2018 by a huge margin. He was then named chief minister of the state.