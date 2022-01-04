‘Double-engine govt’ brought Delhi to Northeast’s doorstep, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Manipur and Tripura to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores of rupees on Tuesday, said that the “double-engine government model” of the BJP ruling both the Centre and states had succeeded in bringing “Delhi—the government of India—to the doorstep” of the Northeast.

“Every officer and minister was asked to visit the region and serve the people as per their local needs. You can see that there are five important faces from the region in key portfolios in the council of ministers,” the Prime Minister said in Imphal, where he claimed that Manipur, once synonymous with blockades, had become a symbol of a new work culture of change, peace and development, adding that there was no extremism any more in the border state.

The Prime Minister accused previous governments of using instability and division for political gain. “Do not let Manipur fall into darkness again, for these forces are still at work to sow seeds of division,” he told a mammoth gathering after inaugurating 13 projects worth around Rs1,850 crore and laying the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs2,950 crore.

Modi thanked the people of Manipur for the formation of a stable government and attributed to this stability the various benefits that lakhs of people got under various central government schemes–such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana–as well as free gas and electricity connections and Covid vaccines and toilets.

The Prime Minister praised the youth of the state, “especially the daughters of Manipur who have made the country proud all over the world”. “Today the rest of the country are taking inspiration from the players of Manipur,” he said.

Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid were five national highways to be built at Rs1,700 crore. And the newly inaugurated projects include a steel bridge built on the Barak river on NH37, which would decongest traffic between Imphal and Silchar in Assam. He also dedicated 2,387 mobile towers built at Rs1,100 crore to the people.

In Agartala, the Prime Minister inaugurated a Rs450-crore terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and said that Tripura was set to become a trade and business hub of the Northeast, under the HIRA (highways, internet services, railways and airways) model of development that he said he had promised in 2018.

Modi met beneficiaries of different government schemes and addressed a public meeting where, amid chants of Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai, he said Tripura was reeling under poverty and underdevelopment under previous governments.

Stating there was no alternative to the “double-engine government” model, Modi also praised the Biplab Deb-led government for its implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana rules, which he said benefited over 1.8 lakh poor people in the state. “We have received tremendous love here. This is huge capital. We shall return it with ‘double vikas’ through our ‘double-engine government’,” he added.

Among the projects announced by Modi for Tripura are the Rs500-crore Vidyajyoti scheme to enhance academic levels in 100 CBSE schools with the help of information and communication technology as well vocational training. Another project was the Mukhyamantri Tripura Grameen Samriddhi Yojana providing Rs6 lakh to every village panchayat for developing modern amenities.

MBB Airport is the second-busiest airport in the region, after Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport of Guwahati. With 19 flights operating daily from this airport, the old terminal became saturated and now the new terminal can handle 1,200 passengers.