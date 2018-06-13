Mobile internet restored in Shillong after 13 days

The services had been suspended from June 1 following a violent clash between police and a mob in the city’s Motphran area on May 31 night. (File) The services had been suspended from June 1 following a violent clash between police and a mob in the city’s Motphran area on May 31 night. (File)

Internet services on mobile telephones was restored on Wednesday in the Meghalaya capital as normalcy returned, an official said. Meanwhile, curfew will be relaxed for 15 hours – from 5 am to 8 pm on Thursday in 13-tension hit areas of the city, while night curfew in the Shillong agglomeration will be relaxed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Internet services have been restored in Khasi-Jaintia Hill region in eastern Meghalaya as normalcy returned in the violence-hit areas of Shillong city, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, MS Rao.

The services had been suspended from June 1 following a violent clash between police and a mob in the city’s Motphran area on May 31 night forcing the district administration to impose curfew and other restrictions in 13-tension hit areas of the city. The clash erupted following violence involving members of the Punjabi and indigenous Khasi communities at Sweepers Lane, known to locals as Them Metor, in Shillong’s commercial area near Iewduh, one of the busiest markets in the northeastern states.

On the other hand, authorities have temporarily suspended internet services on mobile telephones in Garo Hills region after a report from Director General of Police SB Singh warning that a serious law and order situation has again arisen there causing a potential threat to public safety.

