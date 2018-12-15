MNF has no intention of leaving NDA and NEDA: Zoramthanga

The new Mizoram chief minister, Zoramthanga, on Saturday said that his party the Mizo National Front(MNF) has no intention of leaving the BJP-led NDA and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

He said combating alcoholism and drug addiction would be one of the top priorities of his government and it would take up development projects from day one.

“There is no intention at this juncture to leave the NDA and NEDA”, he told reporters at Raj Bhavan here after taking oath as the new chief minister of the state.

This is his third stint as Mizoram chief minister.

Although facing criticism from certain sections in the Christian-dominated state for joining hands with the BJP, Zoramthanga said the MNF’s ties with the NDA and NEDA will continue.

He said that the main thrust of his government would be economic development.

“With vast lands available for cultivation, we hope to increase the per capita income so that it is among the highest in the country,” he said.

“Combating alcoholism and drug addiction would be one of the top priorities of the MNF ministry,” Zoramthanga said, adding that rehabilitation facilities would be established for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction .

He emphasized the need for good roads saying that efforts would be made to repair the highways while sports and information technology would be accorded priority to benefit the youths.

He announced that Hnahthial, Khawzawl and Saitual would be made separate districts as declared by the previous MNF government in 2008.

The Congress government did not implement the decision taken by the MNF ministry.

Construction of elevated roads and parking lots would be taken up to make the capital Aizawl a traffic jam-free city, he added.