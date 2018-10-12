Two killed as bus falls into gorge in Mizoram

Police said “Prima facie, it seems the brake malfunctioned and the driver lost control of the vehicle,” however, only a thorough investigation will ascertain the exact reason. (Representational image) Police said “Prima facie, it seems the brake malfunctioned and the driver lost control of the vehicle,” however, only a thorough investigation will ascertain the exact reason. (Representational image)

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured early Thursday when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge near Pukpui village, on the outskirts of Mizoram’s Lunglei district, a police officer said.

The bus, with 19 people including two drivers, was on its way to Aizawl from Siaha district, in the southern part of the state, when it met with the accident around 2.30 am.

Two passengers H. Zirsanga of Lawngtlai district and Albert Rothangpuia of Aizawl were killed on spot, he said.

“Prima facie, it seems the brake malfunctioned and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The exact reason will be ascertained after a thorough investigation,” the officer said.

Of those injured in the accident, five have been admitted at Christian Hospital in Lunglei, he said, adding that the condition of one patient has been stated to be

serious.

