Third quake in Mizoram in two days, fact finding team heads to epicentre

Mizoram sits on several local fault lines, some of which have recently become active. (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM) Mizoram sits on several local fault lines, some of which have recently become active. (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

Mizoram was hit by an earthquake of 4.1 in the Richter Scale on Wednesday for the third time in the last 48 hours, all at the same location of Champhai district in southern Mizoram. Tremors were felt across the state and adjoining areas for the fourth time in the last three days.

The National Centre of Seismology Tweeted about the tremors and wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 24-06-2020, 08:02:36 IST, Lat: 23.18 & Long: 93.25, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 31km SSW of Champhai, Mizoram, India”.

Earlier on June 22, Mizoram was hit by a 5.3 earthquake in the wee hours of dawn. The epicentre was South-West of the state’s Champhai district.

Champhai, where today’s earthquake originated a well, was also the epicenter of two more quakes in last 72 hours, including a 5.1 quake on June 21 at Ngopa area, towards east and north-east of Aizawl and another medium-intensity earthquake of 5 on the Richter Scale on June 18.

Professor Shiv Kumar from the Department of Geology of Mizoram University told indianexpress.com that a four-member fact finding team comprising physicists, geologists and civil engineering students were dispatched for Champhai district on Tuesday itself to take note of the issue.

“We have sent a four-member team from physics and geology and civil engineering disciplines to collect data. They haven’t returned yet. I have asked for plotting and we might need 2-3 days for some outcome”, the Professor said.

He explained that Mizoram sits on several local fault lines, some of which have recently become active. “There are 3-4 faults, most of them in southern Mizoram, adjoining Myanmar like the Mat fault. It is too early to say whether these quakes are seismic or fault-lined induced. However, we have GPS units fixed there since long. So any movement will be recorded and we hope to understand the nature of these quakes soon”, the veteran geologist said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others reached out to the Mizoram authorities earlier on June 22 and assured all possible help and support from central government in the wake of these quakes.

