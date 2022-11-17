Some G20 meetings planned across NE region, Aizawl to host one

Some of the G20 meetings are planned to be held across the Northeast region and Mizoram capital Aizawl will host one of these, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, before the inauguration of the International Tourism Mart 2022 in the state capital, he also said the government has decided to form a tourism task force for the Northeast region with the help of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and other ministries.

Also, 100 viewpoints will to be constructed along highways in the Northeast region, starting with nine in Mizoram, Reddy told reporters.

India will assume the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1. Over 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

“We are planning to have some G20 meetings in the Northeast region,” the Union minister said.

Aizawl will host one of the meetings, he said.