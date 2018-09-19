Over hundred Bru refugees return to Mizoram after 20 years

127 people from 21 families, who lived in Hezacherra refugee camp returned to Mizoram. 127 people from 21 families, who lived in Hezacherra refugee camp returned to Mizoram.

Over a hundred Bru refugees on Wednesday returned to Mizoram after two decades as part of repatriation process started by the Centre. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) president Apeto Sawibunga said that 27 families, including a few split families, were scheduled to return to Mizoram accepting repatriation package of the central government. However, a few of them dropped out and 127 people from 21 families, who lived in Hezacherra refugee camp finally went back.

They were welcomed by officials of Mizoram Government at the Tripura-Mizoram boundary in Panisagar sub-division.

A delegation of MBDPF earlier signed a quadripartite agreement with the central and the state governments of Mizoram, Tripura on July 3 this year to repatriate 32,876 Bru refugees sheltered in six relief camps in Tripura. However, the agreement faced criticism among the refugees and a new committee – Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Coordination Committee (MBDPCC) was formed.

MBDPCC president L Laldinliana today said that 21 families accepted repatriation package and went back to Mizoram in the face of an ultimatum issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“They (MHA) issued an ultimatum of September 30 to wind up repatriation process. Anybody who would stay back after that would not get any ration or cash benefit from the government. Some people have gone back thinking they might miss the bus. However, I don’t think any more will go back,” Laldinliana told this correspondent.

The agreement offered each refugee family Rs 1.5 lakh for housing assistance, Rs 4 lakh for sustenance, free ration for two years and Rs 5,000 per month. The cash assistance would be provided after three years of uninterrupted stay in Mizoram while housing assistance would be given in three installments.

Referring to the issue, Laldinliana said that refugees want an Area Development Council (ADC) and cluster villages alongwith one-time payment of assured cash ahead of repatriation.

MHA advisor Mahesh Kumar Singla, special secretary (internal security) Rina Mitra and joint secretary Satyendra Garg have been instrumental in the current phase of repatriation. However, the Ministry has declined to meet the demands put forth by refugees so far.

Nearly 37 thousand Bru refugees fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in 1997. They were sheltered in makeshift relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district. 3,585 refugees from 701 families have returned in seven phases of repatriation till date. However, a few of them came back complaining about living standards back home.

The ongoing repatriation process started on August 25 and is slated to continue till September 25. There were no takers for the repatriation on the first day but four families went on subsequent days, the MBDPCC leader said.

