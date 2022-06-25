scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in connection with seizure of explosives

The case relates to the recovery of 2,421.12 kg explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, and Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in Zawnling area under the Tipa police station, the NIA said.

By: PTI | Aizawl |
June 25, 2022 2:19:56 pm
NIA, MizoramThe searches were conducted at five locations in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts on Friday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The NIA has conducted searches in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives, along with Indian and Myanmarese currency, meant for a Myanmar-based outfit.

The searches were conducted at five locations in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts on Friday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The case relates to the recovery of 2,421.12 kg explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, and Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in Zawnling area under the Tipa police station, the NIA said.

This consignment was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit Chin National Front (CNF), which is in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition to resist the government of Myanmar, the spokesperson said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
More Premium Stories >>

The case was initially registered on January 21 at the Tipa police station in Saiha district and was re-registered by the NIA on March 21.

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized, the agency said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement