NPP to contest Mizoram Assembly election: Party spokesman James Sangma

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya. (Source: Twitter/@SangmaConrad) Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya. (Source: Twitter/@SangmaConrad)

The National People’s Party (NPP) would contest the Mizoram Assembly election due later this year, party national spokesman James Sangma said Saturday.

The NPP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and is a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). In Meghalaya, the NPP is the major partner of the ruling MDA alliance while in Nagaland and Manipur it is also part of the ruling alliance. He said party chief Conrad Sangma would formally launch the NPP in Mizoram on September 29.

Sangma, who is also Meghalaya Home Minister and elder brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, however, said that the number of candidates to be fielded by the NPP was yet to be decided.

The NPP though a national party has a regional outlook is a tribal-centric party, he claimed, adding that its main objective is for united north east states and to raise stronger voice at the Centre and in Parliament.

