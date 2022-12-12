scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Mob torches six vehicles laden with ‘smuggled’ areca nuts in Mizoram

The incident happened about a month after an areca nut growers' society in Mamit's Hachhek assembly constituency had demanded action on vehicles carrying smuggled Burmese areca nuts.

mizoram smuggling, indian expressThe vehicles laden with 'smuggled' areca nuts were heading towards Kanhmun on the Mizoram-Tripura border. (File Representational Photo)

At least six vehicles, allegedly carrying smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar, were set on fire by a mob in western Mizoram’s Mamit district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday on the National Highway-108 near Zamuang and Zawlnuam villages, when a group of around 50 people intercepted the vehicles and torched these goods carriers along with the consignments, Mamit district Superintendent of Police Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

The vehicles were heading towards Kanhmun on the Mizoram-Tripura border.

A case has been registered at Kanhmun Police Station, she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

“An investigation has been initiated. No person has been arrested and no one has so far claimed responsibility for the incident,” Pulamte told PTI.

The incident happened about a month after an areca nut growers’ society in Mamit’s Hachhek assembly constituency had demanded action on vehicles carrying smuggled Burmese areca nuts.

The society also warned that it would take no responsibility for any untoward incident.

Advertisement

It had, in October, held a demonstration, demanding that the state government must ensure that locally grown areca nuts are transported and sold in Assam.

The society’s general secretary Lalremruata Khiangte claimed that none of their members was involved in Saturday’s incident.

“People in the Hachhek area are disappointed as smuggled Burmese areca nuts affect their markets,” he told PTI.

Advertisement

Last week, Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena raised the issue in Parliament and claimed that the restriction imposed by Assam has adversely affected areca nut farmers and traders in Mizoram and Jampui Hills of Tripura.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:28:05 am
Next Story

TMC parliamentary delegation to visit EC over RP Act ‘violation’ in Saket Gokhale’s arrest

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close