Mizoram’s Zion-a Chana, head of ‘world’s largest family’, dies in Aizawl

Zion-a Chana, who was famous for being the patriarch of the “world’s largest family”, passed away in Aizawl on Sunday. He was 76.

Chana, who had 38 wives, 89 children and 36 grandchildren, was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was shifted from his residence in Baktawng Tlangnuam village to Aizawl, which is 60 km away, on June 11. He passed away at a private hospital on Sunday.

Chana and his family have been featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ twice—in 2011 and 2013.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter to condole his death. “With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world’s largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!” Zoramthanga wrote.

Chana and his family lived in a four-storied house called ‘Chhuan Thar Run’ (translated as New Generation Home). Over the years, as the story of his family was covered by various international media outlets, his house turned into a tourist hotspot.

In 1942, Chana’s grandfather Khuangtuaha founded a polygamous cult called Chana Pawl or Chhuanthar. Chana carried forward the tradition and the cult now has about 2,000 followers, all of whom live and work in a self-sustained unit around the house. There are about 400 families which are a part of the cult.

The ground floor of the Chhuan Thar Run is open to visitors, who can walk in any time. However, Chana, who lived on the top floor, did not meet anyone.

The walls of the home are filled with photographs of Chana, his wife and children. It also has a notice that reads, “Being the largest family in the world ‘Chhuan Thar Run’ or New Generation Home is obliged to attract a large number of domestic and foreign visitors.” It also asks visitors not to interfere with the normal functioning of the household.