Mizoram: Tribal group supports Congress CM Lal Thanhawla

A tribal organisation has appealed to Mizoram’s powerful Presbyterian Church to support Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in the Assembly election, describing him as a “prominent Christian leader” in the country.

Advertising

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHRT) — a Manipur-based organisation of the Kuki tribe — has alleged that the current political climate was promoting religious intolerance and affecting the Christians.

In his letter to Rev. Lalrinnunga, the moderator of Mizoram synod of the Presbyterian Church of India, KOHRT chairman T Lunkim said he considered Thanhawla as a prominent Christian leader in the country.

Thanhawla is also considered to be a conscientious and inclusive leader for all the Kuki, Chin, Mizo people across the globe, Lunkim said.

Advertising

He alleged that money power was being used in the northeastern states, terming it a great shame to any state where the larger population follows Christianity.”

The Kuki leader, however, did not say who was promoting religious intolerance or using money power in the northeastern region.

When contacted, state Congress spokesperson Lallian Chhunga alleged that the religious factor was a major issue in this election because of a “secret understanding” between the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“They (KOHRT) have rightly said that Thanhawla is a good Christian leader. We can even say that the church is now supporting us at the last moment of the campaigning,” Chhunga said.

Mizoram goes to polls on Wednesday.