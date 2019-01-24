Mizoram takes to the streets against Citizenship Bill

Across Mizoram, thousands of people, under the banner of ‘March for our tribe’ took to the streets protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

The agitators accused the Centre of neglecting the northeastern region and its people, while burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The rally, organised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (Mizo Students Association), took place in seven of eight district headquarters of Mizoram while Siaha town, the district headquarters of Siaha, will hold a protest on Republic Day.

The protesters waved the green and white flag of the MZP and held up several placards which read, “India Forget me not: Faithfully Northeast,” “CAB 16 = Hinduism”, “CAB = Suicide of the Mizo People.”

Addressing the rally in Aizawl, L Ramdinliana Renthlei, President of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl said, “The bill will endanger the existence of the Mizos and will automatically grant citizenship to more than 30,000 ‘foreigners’ residing in the southern part of Mizoram.”

According to Mizoram civil society, the southern part of Mizoram is “a safe haven for Bangladeshi migrants”. The areas are occupied by the Chakmas, a minority group living on the margins in Mizoram.

Accusing the BJP government of trying to convert India into a Hindu nation, the MZP President said the Bill is designed to make India as a Hindu nation, which can harm the faith and practice of Christianity in the state.

Meanwhile, the Mizo National Front, the ruling political party in the state, released a statement of its supports to the MZP and its stand against the the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.