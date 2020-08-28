Mizoram: Ruling MNF sweeps local council poll results, VC counting still underway

The Mizoram’s ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday won the local council elections –winning 50 out of 59 Local Council bodies which went to polls yesterday. Counting process for village councils is still underway.

Out of 83 local councils, Mizoram had deferred polls in 24 while 59 others went to polling today. In case of the village councils, results in 12 councils out of 558 VCs were declared uncontested while polling in eight others were deferred. The rest went to polls.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mizoram State Election Commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii informed that 75.82 percent poll turnout was registered in Village Council polls. In the Local Council bodies, 60.34 percent electors turned up to cast their mandate.

“Polling was conducted in 381 seats in 59 out of 83 local council bodies in the state. Elections were deferred in 24 LCs. According to latest reports, MNF emerged victorious in 50 local councils, Congress won in 4 local councils, four others went to independent candidates while Zoram Peoples’ Movement emerged victorious in one local council”, the official informed.

A report of the State Election Commission available with this publication said Congress won 84 local council seats, MNF emerged victorious in 262 LCs while 23 and 12 LC seats went to Zoram Peoples’ Movement candidates and independent candidates respectively. Counting for village councils is still underway.

Poll process started yesterday at 7 AM and continued till 5 PM. However, some polling stations could not complete the polling process within specified hours and had to continue casting after-hours till evening.

Out of 2,454 seats in village and local councils, 630 seats were reserved for women candidates.

Among all political parties in the fray, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded candidates in 2,438 seats, followed closely behind by Congress, which fielded 2,075 candidates. The Zoram Peoples’ Movement (ZPM) announced candidates in 1,197 seats.

