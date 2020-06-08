COVID-19: Mizoram re-imposes total lockdown for two weeks

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Zoramthanga convened a consultative meeting on COVID-19 situation. (File) The decision was taken after Chief Minister Zoramthanga convened a consultative meeting on COVID-19 situation. (File)

As more COVID-19 cases emerge in Mizoram, the northeastern state Monday announced re-imposing total lockdown for two weeks starting this midnight.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Zoramthanga convened a consultative meeting on the state’s COVID-19 situation with legislators, government officials, private hospital bodies, church leaders, village and local council members, special task forces and NGOs to discuss the way forward in their efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

At the meeting, it was decided that patients would be kept in institutional quarantine centres in most cases and home quarantine would be allowed only in extremely unavoidable cases. The state government has also raised the quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days.

The complete guidelines and standard operating procedure of the lockdown are still being worked on.

“Total Lockdown for 2 weeks starting midnight tonight! Quarantine period : 21days Home quarantine option will be limited to only extreme unavoidable cases. Updated guidelines to follow soon… #Mizoram #MizoramagainstCovid19”, CM Zoramthanga tweeted this afternoon.

📌Total Lockdown for 2 weeks starting midnight tonight!

📌Quarantine period : 21 days

📌Home quarantine option will be limited to only extreme unavoidable cases.

📌Updated guidelines to follow soon…#Mizoram#MizoramagainstCovid19 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 8, 2020

According to latest reports, Mizoram now has 42 total COVID-19 cases, out of which 41 are active patients. They include eight new cases detected today who are among people who returned to Mizoram from Delhi last week.

These patients comprise three males and five females, and are in the 21-30 age group. Five of them are from Champai district, two from Khawzawl and one is from Siaha district. All patients are asymptomatic. However, they were taken to isolation centres.

